New Horror Game Set to Star Stranger Things Actor

David Harbour and Jodie Comer are set to star in an upcoming horror game

If there’s one thing we do love at Gameranx, it’s when big-name actors reveal themselves to be starring in upcoming horror games. Granted, that might be a bit niche, but it’s the little things that get us up in the morning. The news hitting us today is that Stranger Things actor David Harbour and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer are both set to appear in a new horror game that will be heading our way in 2023.

David Harbour himself revealed the news about this new horror game in a recent interview when asked if he would consider starring in a video game. Harbour claimed “I actually have one coming out. Me and Jodie Comer did a video game. That’ll be coming out… I think it’s next year. A horror game.” Now that would be quite the thing, two names as big as these two teaming up together to deliver an exciting new horror game, we are truly being treated.

Harbour is currently working on a movie adaptation of Gran Turismo, which means he is no stranger to adaptations, that’s for sure. The actor currently has his latest film out in the cinema, the Christmas film Violent Night where he stars as Santa Claus and must protect a household from assailants who have found themselves within and hunting for treasures.

David Harbour is currently doing press to promote World of Warcraft: Dragonflight with Blizzard. Why you may ask. Well, Harbour is a long-time admirer of the franchise and has spoken on more than one occasion about how the game “ruined” his life in his younger days. We’d like to say it only improves rather than ruins by the way.

Comer on the other hand has expressed her love of video games as well, saying that she took “Grand Theft Auto way too seriously.” The Liverpudlian actor is best known for her starring role in Killing Eve, but she also appeared alongside Ryan Reynolds in 2021’s Free Guy about an NPC living in a video game world.

What type of horror game this will turn out to be, remains to be seen, but with two great actors like these two at the helm, then that can only be a good thing. It’s likely that we won’t hear much about it for some time, but if we were to do some wishful thinking, then maybe it will make an appearance at this year’s The Game Awards like so many other games will be doing.

