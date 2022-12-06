Reggie Fils-Aime Will Be Back At The Game Awards

We’re two days away from The Game Awards, and people are very curious about what will be shown at this year’s show. Of course, we already know about some titles that’ll be there, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which showed off its first promo art to celebrate the fact that it would be at The Game Awards. But beyond that, fans look forward to seeing who will be at the show in terms of presenters. The presentation tries to mix in some big names from the celebrity community and those that gamers will appreciate. For example, Reggie Fils-Aime will be at the show.

The reveal was confirmed on Twitter, and they noted that this would be his 9th year at the program. Of course, part of that streak isn’t surprising as part of those nine years he was there as a representative of Nintendo. That included the year when the three big publishers “broke bread” and kicked off the show by presenting a united front to discuss how gaming was for everyone and that the community should come together. Sadly, relationships between the three publishers haven’t been going great recently, but at least we had that moment.

The big man is back for his 9th year running — what a streak!



Don't miss it when @Reggie takes the stage live at #TheGameAwards on Thursday night! pic.twitter.com/NVlfH5iMgj — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 5, 2022

While the tweet doesn’t state what award Reggie Fils-Aime will present, we wouldn’t be surprised if it was one of the development awards due to his recent book about his time at Nintendo and the game design process. Reggie has been very open about his views on gaming, Nintendo, and everything in between, so we feel that The Game Awards will want to reward Reggie for what he’s said/done.

But wait, there’s more. They also confirmed that some of the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery cast will be there, including Daniel Craig!

Thursday, it's no longer a mystery….



Tune into #TheGameAwards as Daniel Craig, Rian Johnson and Jessica Henwick from GLASS ONION: A @KNIVESOUT MYSTERY present an award.



Watch the global livestream at https://t.co/Cp7TpPQrA3 pic.twitter.com/sIscJMVryo — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 5, 2022

That will definitely surprise some people, but it’s cool to see them pulling from recent films to build further interest. Plus, Craig has been in video games before, if you recall. It might have been a terrible game, but we digress.

These are only a few of the presenters that’ll be at the show, and there will no doubt be a few surprises held back so that they can shock viewers when they arrive.

The voting for The Game Awards is still going on, and some categories are close in terms of fan voting, so if you want to see your pick win, you better get the votes in and get your friends to do the same!

