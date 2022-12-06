Gigabash Officially Releases Godzilla DLC

Gigabash made a shocking reveal when it announced that it worked out a collaboration with the people behind Godzilla. Not only would they bring the King of the Monsters to their monster battler title, but they would also bring some of his “supporting cast” to flesh out the DLC. If you don’t know the video game, it focuses on gigantic combat between monsters and robots. Monsters are trying to destroy the world, and humanity made giant robots to try and stop them. The action is played on a city scale, so the destruction of property is guaranteed. So have fun with that!

Getting back to Godzilla and “friends,” the trailer below showcases the four kaiju you’ll have fun with. As predicted, one of the combatants in the foray is Mechagodzilla. That choice made sense because the game’s story regards humans building giant robots to stop the monsters. That’s the origin story of Mechagodzilla in a nutshell. As for the other two kaiju you’ll face, it’s a bit more “niche” compared to other options. You’ll get Gigan and Destoroyah.

No matter what, through these four characters, you’ll have many options to have fun with. Part of the fun of the new 4-pack is you’ll be able to “recreate” battles from the Toho movies should you want. All the kaiju have powers and abilities that align with their movie counterparts. Godzilla even goes “full red” after unlocking the power of his upgraded Atomic Breath attack.

Or, if you want to see if the Gigabash characters can hold their own against the monsters of the movies, you can do that too. The title’s new DLC has plenty of Easter Eggs for you to look out for, so get the DLC and see what kind of fun matches you can make!

While we can’t say that there will be more “monster-sized” DLC in the future, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to think that it could be coming. The options are there, whether it’s from the Toho universe or another one. Remember, all the universe needs to be possibly in the game is have giant monsters or giant robots. Plenty of franchises have that option, including some you might not think about immediately. Power Rangers comes to mind, for example.

Either way, if you want to get your kaiju on, get the Godzilla DLC for Gigabash and let your primal carnage begin.

Source: YouTube