Godzilla is Coming to Gigabash!

Given the period of gaming that we are in, the idea of an iconic character “randomly appearing” in a fighting game title isn’t new. After all, they’ve been happening for decades. Crossovers like Marvel vs. Capcom, Super Smash Bros, Mortal Kombat, and more have been bringing in all sorts of characters that don’t necessarily “fit the mold” of their brands, yet they’re made to work perfectly. So you’d think there wouldn’t be any surprises left to do when it comes to these crossovers. Yesterday proved that theory entirely wrong. Because a new announcement has risen from the seas’ depths, its roar has been heard. The roar of Godzilla!

Yes, the King of the Monsters himself is heading into a fighting game. The question is, “what fighting game is out there that can fit Godzilla?” Remember, most fighting games feature humanoid creatures. Or, at the very least, ones close to human size. Our favorite lizard is the size of a tall skyscraper, so putting him in a video game within the fighting genre is a challenging thing to do. However, there is one title that can fit the Kaiju’s needs, called Gigabash. The team behind the game was more than happy to promote the arrival of the king in a tweet:

Foul contenders to the throne, beware!👿 All who threaten its mighty reign shall be incinerated! This Godzilla day, we’re proud to announce… #Godzilla will join #GigaBash as part of a #DLC on Dec 9, 2022!🦖



Tell us which attack you wanna see Godzilla unleash in the game? pic.twitter.com/T9S9Ts6mdk — GigaBash (@GigaBashGame) November 3, 2022

We’ll give you a rundown if you’ve never heard of the game. The title focuses on a kaiju-sized clash within a city. Monsters are trying to destroy the world via the Titans, and then there are the humans who are trying to stop them via the Titan-hunting Mecha machines they pilot. The game is meant to be a fighting game on a city scale where you can deliver massive damage, summon the elements, and cause all sorts of havoc as you try and defeat your opponents.

The game is very deep, and it has backstories for its Titans, not unlike an actual kaiju movie. Plus, there are multiple modes you can play in, so you’ll find many ways to have fun. That includes having a four-person free for all to see who is the best building-sized battler or a 2v2 move to test your teamwork. All of these can be enjoyed before Godzilla arrives in the game next month.

Seriously, having the king of the monsters in the game is a big win for the title. Godzilla isn’t just a monster. He’s a brand, an icon, a franchise. In fact, it was just announced that a new movie featuring the mighty lizard would be coming out next year. That’s free publicity because it means people want to see the king of the monsters in more content before the movie comes out.

If you’re looking for a new title to play, and want to be an atomic breath-blasting beast, then get Gigabash now and its DLC on December 2nd.

Source: Twitter