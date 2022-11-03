Rams LB Bobby Wagner Talks Call of Duty and Other Video Games

Plenty of misconceptions about video games sometimes bring the bulk of gaming down. For example, there used to be perceptions about what all video games were like or that certain brands were “only for kids” and that gaming as a whole was something that “adults don’t do.” But over time, we’ve worked through many of those perceptions and saw the truth. But a few still exist. One is that major athletes in the most prominent sports leagues don’t play video games because they’re focused on “real games.” But that’s not true. For example, Los Angeles Rams LB Bobby Wagner did an interview recently where he talked about his love of Call of Duty and what other video games he was interested in playing soon.

For example, with Call of Duty, he noted that he started playing it in college and loved playing it at all hours with his friends. In the NFL, his time is a bit more limited, but he still plays it:

“I mean in college, it was pretty often because, you know, we were young and, you know, we didn’t think sleep was a value at the time. So, you know, we stayed up for hours, especially when it came out. In the league, probably more in the offseason than during the season.”

He said when he did have time, he’d get together with many of his family members and play the series. In terms of his teammates, he said that playing video games can build friendships between them. He wasn’t with the Rams last season, so he had to try and meld with the new dynamic of the team. Plus, being an “older guy,” many weren’t sure what he was into or what he’d be like. So bonding over video games was a great way to get them to connect. So you can consider that further proof of video games bringing people together.

Other games he loves are the Sonic titles, which likely means he’ll get Sonic Frontiers when it releases next week, or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles titles, and he even likes playing NBA games! However, he wouldn’t spill the beans when asked about some of the worst players on the Rams. Perhaps he didn’t want to embarrass them for their lack of good gaming skills.

While this may sound like your basic athlete interview, please don’t lose the message within it. Bobby Wagner isn’t someone you’d look at and go, “oh yeah, they play video games.” He’s a major athlete and of a certain age, etc. But when you talk with him, you hear that he’s been playing video games for years! That’s the fun part about all of this.

People sometimes forget that gamers continue to play games throughout their lives. That’s why many of us are fine playing games as adults because we played them when we were kids and teens! So why shouldn’t a pro athlete be an elite gamer?

