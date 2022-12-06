Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition Coming To Steam & Epic Games Store?

The folks over at Rockstar Games are still chipping away at the new Grand Theft Auto game. We’ve been waiting on the successor to Grand Theft Auto V for years. But to give players something to enjoy in the meantime, they released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. That’s quite the title headline, but Rockstar Games was hopeful that fans would take to these games and enjoy the previous releases with a fresh new coat of paint along with other enhancements. Players would get to replay Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. But if you wanted to enjoy these games on PC, you were forced to go through the Rockstar storefront and launcher.

Today, some evidence indicates that a release for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is slated on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. This comes from a Twitter user Videotech_, that the recent update for Rockstar Games Launcher has IDs for the three Grand Theft Auto games. These IDs indicate that there are storefront launches for these three video game titles coming, but we have yet to see any official announcement on the matter. Instead, it’s likely that this will be an announcement stored away for an event like this week’s The Game Awards.

NEW: Rockstar Games are preparing to release Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on the Epic Games Store and Steam in a new update to the Rockstar Games Launcherhttps://t.co/Z420SjPP0u pic.twitter.com/LqAEeqxWqQ — Ben (@videotech_) December 6, 2022

Regardless, while we wait for the announcement, some fans might be hopeful the reveal comes with some notable updates. The Grand Theft Auto trilogy release was not the most praised launch from Rockstar Games. Fans found plenty of bugs and technical problems that made the games less than ideal for play. But now that the games have been out for a little while, we might soon see the games launch on the new digital storefronts free from these issues altogether.

Meanwhile, one area that we likely won’t see changed up is the art style. Some fans did not like the direction the developers took the three games as it dramatically changed the game’s look. But that’s also a preference, and there are other players out there that didn’t find much of an issue with how the style of these new games took on. At any rate, we’re left waiting on the games to officially be unveiled. If you want a bit more insight into Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, then you can check out our Before You Buy video coverage embedded down below.

