Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Change Outfits | New Clothes Buying Guide

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are jam-packed with content. Whether you are exploring the vast wilds of Paldea, battling Gym Leaders, hunting down rebellious youths, or just doing exams, there’s always something you could be doing. But why do something wearing basic school attire, when you can tart yourself up and show off some new shoes?

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet lets you customise your appearance almost immediately, and it very quickly lets you alter your look further once you reach the game’s main hub in Mesagoza. This guide is going to walk you through how to change your appearance, and where to find new clothes to look slick around Paldea.

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet content:

Gym Order | How To Catch Ditto | How To Breed Pokemon | Evolution Items | Beginner Tips | Combat Guide

How To Change Your Outfit

Changing your outfit has never been simpler. Unlike in previous games where you had to scoot your butt to a specific location and fiddle about wasting time in the process, in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you just have to press a single button and you are ready to go. Press Left on your D-Pad, no matter where you are, and you can customise to your heart’s content.

At the start of the game, you have access to a number of preset uniforms (one for each season). Pick the one you like, and you are good to go. More outfits and items will unlock once you make it to Mesagoza, which we will touch on now.

Where To Buy New Cosmetics

Unlike in Sword and Shield, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet requires you to move between several shops to purchase new items. These are all found in Mesagoza, and you can start shopping the moment you step through those gates. There are shops for glasses, gloves, socks, and hats, and all you have to do is go into the relevant shop to peruse.

Unfortunately, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is somewhat limited in how it will let you customise your avatar. Namely, you are always going to be wearing a uniform. This makes sense from a thematic point of view – you are a student after all. However, this does leave a lot to be desired in practice.

Now Mesagoza is a smidge limited when it comes to really stretching your fashion legs, but more shops will unlock as you progress through the game. We will avoid spoilers here, but just keep an eye out on your travels, and you will be sure to find some interesting shopping opportunities.

That’s all we have on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for now, but we have more guides and content on the way and a bunch ready to view.