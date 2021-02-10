Black Ops Cold War: Zombies – Groove With This Dancing Monkey Bomb Easter Egg | Firebase Z Guide

The Monkey Bomb is one of the most useful weapons in your Call of Duty: Zombies arsenal. It’s an evil cymbal-carrying monkey that pulls zombies into its vortex before exploding and taking them out with it. The Monkey Bomb is a quintessential piece of Zombies kit every player needs, and it gets a little better in Firebase Z.

As revealed by Youtuber Glitching Queen, there’s an awesome additional mini-Easter egg related to our favorite distracting monkey toy. This weird little secret really doesn’t do anything to help you — you won’t get free Perks, you won’t find any shortcuts or skips. But it will make zombies dance, and that’s worth all the effort in the world.

The weird Monkey Bomb upgrade can be obtained in a small Easter egg quest that’s actually pretty similar to the quest from Gorod Krovi in Black Ops 2. It’s all about getting kills with the Monkey Bomb, but it’s a whole lot easier this time around. Probably.

To get the upgraded Monkey Bomb, you need to get 50+ kills in Aether Reactor areas. So that’s Mission Control, Military Command, and Data Center. So round up a horde of zombies, toss down a Monkey Bomb, and let it explode. Do it twice and you’re done.

The upgraded Monkey Bomb flashes red and plays some hip-hop jams, causing zombies to breakdance like its 1982. You can watch the new dance animations in the embedded video above. It’s a pretty hilarious little secret, and it’s kind of amazing we’re still finding secrets in Firebase Z. Here’s hoping the next free maps will be as jam-packed as this one.

