Call Of Duty Team Mocks Attempt To Leak COD Modern Warfare IV’s Reveal

The Call of Duty team seems to have changed their attitude about game leaks.

The Call of Duty community manager Twitter account responded to a rumor from Monday that a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IV teaser was coming out on Tuesday, May 5. On May 6, they reacted with a yawning face emoji.

Of course, that reaction came plainly after that rumor was already proven wrong. But this move demonstrates something to the fans.

For one, they wanted to signal that they see all the rumors and leaks that come out. And that includes the fake ones.

But this is also a subtle warning to the people who would share leaks. That warning is that the devs can always take the opportunity to discredit them when they can. And if you want, you can speculate on whether they decided to delay that reveal, or if they planted a fake rumor.

This also comes a day after they also debunked that the next Call of Duty game was coming to PlayStation 4. For what it’s worth, they haven’t even officially announced that the next game will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IV.