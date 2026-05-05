Next Call of Duty Game Officially Confirmed Not Coming To PlayStation 4

Activision has made a rare announcement before the game itself was announced.

This official statement came from the Call of Duty Twitter account earlier today:

Not sure where this one started, but it’s not true. The next Call of Duty is not being developed for PS4.

This rumor started from dataminer Alaix, who has a prior track record of accurately leaking and/or predicting Call of Duty games. He shared this a few hours earlier:

Hearing that MW4 is currently being playtested on PS4 xddd

After Activision denied the story, he gave this response:

Never said it was releasing there tho, just heard that and thought it was funny af

Ostensibly, there are still a lot of gamers on PS4, so Activision still has good reason to bring games on the platform. But they may be stopping their releases now if they have knowledge that Sony is releasing the PlayStation 6 very soon.

For better or worse, Activision did not address Xbox One, or for that matter, Project Helix. We won’t make any assumptions on this point, for you, our dear reader, to come to your own conclusions.