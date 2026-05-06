Forza Horizon 6 Has Gone Gold And Is Now Up For Pre-Order

Playground Games has confirmed that Forza Horizon 6 has gone gold.

They made the announcement on their blog, paving the way for it to arrive in time for launch this May 19. This also means those gamers who are looking forward to it on PlayStation 5 can be reassured PlayGround will now be able to start working on their version.

We still don’t know when the PS5 version will arrive, but we’re going to guess they won’t be waiting for it to compete with GTA 6, Marvel’s Wolverine and their siblings in Call of Duty if they can help it.

If you are playing on PC or Xbox Series X|S, the game is now available to pre-order for those platforms. The game will be 135 GB on Xbox Series X, 130 GB on Xbox Series S, and 160 GB on PC. And yes, you’ll need to have this game on SSD, even if you’re on PC.

You will be able to download the full game regardless of the platform you choose on pre-load, so you may want to go ahead and download the game now.