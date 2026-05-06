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Assassin’s Creed Team Debunks AI Altered Image Of Assassin’s Creed Invictus

by

Literally nothing to see here.

The Assassin’s Creed Invictus team did something interesting on Twitter today.

They responded to content creator j0nathan with this statement on the social network:

Nice try… This might have started as an image from our private test, but it’s been heavily altered (most probably with AI). Not great to spread misinformation.

For those genuinely curious about the project: we’ll share more when the time is right!

What’s interesting about this clapback is that j0nathan claimed that Assassin’s Creed Invictus playtests turned out badly just yesterday. We don’t know if that rumor is true or not, but it’s clear the devs set out to discredit j0nathan.

And the way they did it is really interesting. While j0nathan claims that the devs accidentally confirmed the image is real, that doesn’t really mean anything.

Since Assassin’s Creed Invictus is deep in development, the game is likely to change in appearance when it finally gets released.

Furthermore, there’s the matter of j0nathan passing off an altered image as 100 % genuine. Even if j0nathan didn’t use AI, there’s now clear reason not to trust him moving forward.

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