Rumor: Assassin’s Creed Invictus Is “nul à chier” In Playtests (It’s Bad)

What’s in a word? We think French speakers can tell us more in this case.

There’s an interesting rumor out now about Assassin’s Creed Invictus.

According to j0nathan on Twitter, the game had playtests last April 30, and it did not receive the best feedback. While Twitter is set to auto-translate to English for English speakers, we were able to figure out the expression j0nathan used in French is nul à chier.

You can ask a French speaker about its meaning, but j0nathan believes the feedback was so bad that it could get delayed or even cancelled. We used other machine translators to double check our understanding of j0nathan’s claims.

Jean Guesdon, the current head of content for the Assassin’s Creed franchise, recently denied that Assassin’s Creed Invictus is like what rumors claimed (a game that plays like Fall Guys).

Ultimately, Ubisoft is still in a situation where they have to be careful with what projects go forward. So there really is a good chance Assassin’s Creed Invictus will never see the light of day, at least not until Vantage Studios can turn the project around.