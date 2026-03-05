Ubisoft Says Assassin’s Creed Invictus Is Not “What The Rumors Have Suggested”

We’ll see how this plays out in the future.

Ubisoft has shared some insight on Assassin’s Creed Invictus.

In an update on the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Head of Content Jean Guesdon said this:

We understand there’s a lot of curiosity around this project: yes, it’s a new approach to multiplayer in the franchise, but it isn’t quite what the rumors have suggested.

With player feedback at the heart of our approach, we’re exploring ways to bring the community in earlier so we can shape the experience together.

They also provided a clear description of the project:

Codename Invictus is a PvP multiplayer Assassin’s Creed experience led by a dedicated team of For Honor veterans at Ubisoft Montreal.

Prior rumors described Assassin’s Creed Invictus as similar to Fall Guys. But it’s also possible that it will lean closer to what we have seen in For Honor.

Maybe we’ll get an Assassin vs. Templar vs. Instrument free-for-all when it finally comes out. But for now, Ubisoft is content to let us know what it is not.