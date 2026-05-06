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Summer Game Fest 2026’s 1st Preview Trailer Hints At What Games Will Be On The Show

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Are we really calling it Keigh3 now?

Summer Game Fest have released their first trailer for Summer Game Fest 2026.

The one minute trailer has featured several titles, some of which already released this year, and some still on the way.

We recognized these titles with a cursory glance:

  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • Pragmata
  • 007 First Light
  • Saros
  • Fortnite
  • Nioh 3
  • Naraka Bladepoint
  • Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis
  • Mouse, PI
  • Mewgenics
  • The Dawn Of Bloodwalker

Of course, we know there are even more games in there, but we’ll leave you to figure them out with zero reservations.

This year’s event has ended their tenure at YouTube Theater for a turn at history Dolby Theater, in the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highlands Avenue.

In a trying time for the industry, Geoff Keighley promises to hold what could be the biggest Summer Game Fest in the event’s history this June 5. And there’s even reason to believe it could be the most personal for the Keighley family as well.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer below.

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