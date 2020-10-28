Pokémon Sword & Shield: Crown Tundra DLC – All New & Exclusive Evolution Methods

50+ returning Pokemon appear in the Crown Tundra DLC for Pokemon Sword & Shield, bringing back tons of Pokemon from the past generations and making them playable on the Nintendo Switch for the first time. These Pokemon bring old evolution methods into the new game — and there’s no way to find out except look these methods up.

Most Pokemon evolve when they level up. That’s really simple — but some require specific moves, unique items, or leveling at the correct time of day. There are as many evolution methods as there are Pokemon, so if you’re stuck on a Pokemon you’ve caught in the Crown Tundra and want to check out all the new forms, press [Ctrl+F] and search.

More Pokémon Sword & Shield: Isle of Armor guides:

All New, Returning & Legendary Pokémon | Isle of Armor Pokedex | How To Access The Isle of Armor | How To Use The Cram-O-Matic | Recipes List | How To Make Max Soup | Gigantamax Enhancement Guide | How To Complete All Three Master Dojo Trials | Walkthrough | How To Earn & Evolve Kubfu | Legendary Irshifu Guide | How To Evolve Galar Slowpoke Into Slowbro | Evolution Guide

All New Evolution Methods | Crown Tundra DLC

The Crown Tundra DLC includes a load of new and returning Pokemon. Some of these Pokemon have unique evolution methods — here, we’ll cover what those evolution methods are, and how to acquire the items / moves you need in Pokemon Sword & Shield.

[Press Ctrl+F to search for the Pokémon you’re looking for!]

Nidoran [Female / Male] Evolves into Nidorina / Nidorino: Reach Level 16 Evolves into Nidoqueen / Nidoking: Use Moon Stone



Zubat Evolves into Golbat: Reach Level 22 Evoles into Crobat: Level up with Happiness 220



Omanyte Evolves into Omastar: Reach Level 40



Kabuto Evolves into Kabutops: Reach Level 40



Dratini Evolves into Dragonair: Reach Level 30 Evolves into Dragonite: Reach Level 55



Smoochum Evolves into Jynx: Reach Level 30



Elekid Evolves into Electrabuzz: Reach Level 30 Evolves into Electrivire: Trade with Electirizer Held Item



Magby Evolves into Magmar: Reach Level 30 Evolves into Magmortar: Trade with Magmarizer Held Item



Treecko Evolves into Grovyle: Reach Level 16 Evolves into Sceptile: Reach level 36



Torchic Evolves into Combusken: Reach Level 16 Evolves into Blaziken: Reach Level 36



Mudkip Evolves into Marshtomp: Reach Level 16 Evolves into Swampert: Reach Level 36



Aron Evolves into Lairon: Reach Level 32 Evolves into Aggron: Reach Level 42



Swablu Evolves into Altaria: Reach Level 35



Lileep Evolves into Cradily: Reach Level 40



Anorith Evolves into Armaldo: Reach Level 40



Spheal Evolves into Sealeo: Reach Level 32 Evolves into Walrein: Reach Level 44



Bagon Evolves into Shelgon: Reach Level 30 Evolves into Salamence: Reach Level 50



Beldum Evolves into Metang: Reach Level 20 Evolves into Metagross: Reach Level 45



Gible Evolves into Gabite: Reach Level 24 Evolves into Garchomp: Reach Level 48



Tirtouga Evolves into Carracosta: Reach Level 37



Archen Evolves into Archeops: Reach Level 37



Tornadus / Thunderus / Landorus Change To Incarnate Forme: Use Reveal Glass Change To Therian Forme: Use Reveal Glass



Genesect Change To Electric: Shock Drive Change To Fire: Burn Drive Change To Ice: Chill Drive Change To Water: Douse Drive



Tyrunt Evolves into Tyrantrum: Reach Level 39 in the Daytime



Amaura Evolves into Aurorus: Reach Level 39 in the Nighttime



Poipole Evolves into Naganadel: Level up with Dragon Pulse



More Pokémon Sword & Shield guides:

How To Evolve All The New Galar Region Pokémon | Evolution Guide | What’s Exclusive To Each Version? | How To Catch Shiny Pokémon | Pick This Starter Pokémon For An Early Advantage | How To Easily Evolve Farfetch’d Into Sirfetch’d | Brilliant Aura System | How To Catch Improved Pokemon | Combo & Ultimate Moves | Move Tutor Locations | How To Catch Pokemon Easier | False Swipe & Hypnosis Guide | Easter Eggs, Secrets & References Guide