Pokémon Sword & Shield: Crown Tundra DLC – How To Evolve Slowpoke Into Galarian Slowking

Slowking is finally here! The crown-capped Slowpoke evolution is exclusive to the Crown Tundra DLC, and this Galarian Slowking is all about that poison. He’s a dual Poison / Psychic type with a mean-looking shell mask — and once again, you’ll have to find a secret method to evolve him. There’s a unique item that must be equipped to transform a Galarian Slowpoke into a Galarian Slowking, and we’re going to explain how to get that item below.

How To Evolve Into Galarian Slowking | Slowpoke Evolution Guide

To evolve a Galarian Slowpoke into the special Galarian Slowking, you’ll need to earn the Galarica Wreath. This is found in a secret location in the Crown Tundra DLC.

How To Get The Galarica Wreath: Travel to the Frigid Sea through the Roaring-Sea Caves connected to the Giant’s Foot (far east Giant’s Bed) — in the Frigid Sea, go to the beach and find the narrow waterway canyon leading north. It leads back into a small cave.

There’s an NPC inside the cave that will trade you the Galarica Wreath for 15 Galarica Twigs. The Galarica Wreath is required to evolve Galarian Slowking! Galarica Twigs are rare items found on sparkly random spots on the ground.

NOTE : A Galarica Twig has a much higher chance of spawning inside the small cave with the Galarica Wreath NPC. Whenever the sparkles return, I’ve found 1 Galarica Twig in the cave. You can also find Galarica Twigs on the Isle of Armor.

How To Evolve To Galarian Slowking: Acquire the Galarica Wreath and use it on Galarian Slowpoke to immediately evolve.

If you haven’t found a Galarian Slowpoke yet, you can find these little guys in the Fields of Honor area in the Isle of Armor DLC.

