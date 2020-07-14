Death Stranding Wiki | Hidden Rewards, Boss Strategies, Secrets & More
Death Stranding is an extremely dense game, and it’s available now on PC. Even if you’ve played this stellar game’s original release on PS4, there’s a lot you probably don’t know. After playing for 50+ hours, we released a whole lot of guides and articles all about the weird stuff Death Stranding doesn’t really explain, and to commemorate this weird wonder’s multi-platform debuts, here’s every guide all collected in one easy-to-browse location.
So what is Death Stranding? It’s a survival and traversal game, where crossing huge swathes of land isn’t exactly easy, and where the logistics of carrying a whole lot of crap on your back become integral. There are enemies to fight, monsters to avoid, and terrorists to stop — but most of your gameplay is about solving environmental puzzles. Can I safely cross this raging stream? Can I climb this rocky hill without losing all my stuff?
It’s a little more interesting than it sounds. Scroll down to find all the guides we’ve ever written — all for Death Stranding.
General Guides
- 24 Mind-Bending Tips To Get You Through The First Hours | Beginner’s Guide
- How To Fight BTs With Your Bodily Fluids | Survival Guide
- How To Use Your Urine To Spawn Tons Of Healing Items | Secrets Guide
- How To Get Your First Vehicle & Unlock Fast Travel
- Use This Online Feature To Get More Aid Online | Bridge Link Guide
Unlockables Guides
- How To Get Upgrades To Keep Your Cargo Safe | Backpack Guide
- Here’s What You Unlock For Completing The Game
Advanced PCC Projects Guides
- How To Farm For Resources & Build More Roads | Easy Materials Guide
- How To Build Bridges | Community PCC Projects Guide
Combat & Resource Guides
- How To Beat Every Boss | BTs & Terrorists Guide
- How To Fight MULEs & Terrorists (And Why You Don’t Want To Kill Them)
- How To Clear Out BT Infestations & Earn Lots Of Chiral Crystals
Story Quests & Easter Eggs Guide
- How To Cross The Tar Belt | Late-Game Guide
- Where To Find Higgs’s Home | ‘God Particle Go-Getter’ Guide
That’s everything we wrote back in November, 2019 — is there something we missed? Contact us and we’ll offer up more Death Stranding knowledge for the new PC players.