Destroy All Humans! Latest Trailer Welcomes Players Back to Union Town

On the road to release, THQ Nordic has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming Destroy All Humans! Remake.

Check out the new trailer down below:



“The warlord Armquist is heading to a meeting with the other Human warmongers. Follow him to that meeting and use your powers of persuasion to turn the others against him!”

The new trailer is called ‘Welcome to Union Town’ and that essentially what it’s all about. Although the trailer clocks in at only a minute long, it does provide a brand new look at gameplay bits. We already knew this, but the game is looking fantastic, THQ is masterfully bringing back this cult classic in a way that makes it feel up to par with other current-gen games. Nonetheless, the release date can’t come quick enough, as fans and newcomers alike are excited to jump back into their childhood.

THQ Nordic has been doing a fantastic job at marketing the upcoming remake by consistently releasing new and fun footage of the game. The last trailer looked like pure fun as the game is being showcased in an all-new trailer. In addition, another new trailer dropped a few weeks ago which welcomes players to the ominous area 51.

Destroy All Humans! will release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on July 28, 2020.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Are you excited to return to Union Town? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: THQ Nordic