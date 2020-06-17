Destroy All Humans! is Looking Like Pure Fun in New Gameplay Trailer

A new trailer for Destroy! All Humans has been released and shows off a solid minute of new gameplay footage.

Check it out down below:

The new trailer is short, clocking in at only one minute long. However, it makes great use of its short run time by showcasing pure fun gameplay. Destroy! All Humans is looking better than ever in this ground-up remake restoration. Players will get a glimpse at the newly restored graphics and impressive technical achievements over the original.

In related news, another trailer for Destroy! All Humans have been released and have viewers revisiting Turnipseed Farm, the place it all started. Watch the full-length trailer right here.

Cult-classic title, Destroy All Humans is making its comeback to current-gen consoles in the form of a remake. The game will receive a full-blown remake with updated visuals and better performances. Experience Destroy All Humans! in a way like never before when it arrives on Xbox One, PS4, and PC on July 28, 2020.

Source: PlayStation Youtube