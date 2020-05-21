New Destroy All Humans! Trailer Welcomes Players Back to Turnipseed Farm

Destroy All Humans! has received a brand new trailer, one which brings players back to the place it all started; Turnipseed Farm.

Check it out down below:

“Take one giant step on mankind! Terrorize the people of 1950’s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest their DNA and bring down the US government in the most brazen action-adventure you’ve ever played. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic skills or reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer!”

As mentioned above, fans who played the original back in the day will recongize the very familiar Turnipseed Farm. This is the exact place players will begin their journey of taking invading the 1950s suburban town by taking over mankind. The game is looking better than ever with its improved visuals and high fidelity texture rendering.

Cult-classic title, Destroy All Humans is making its comeback to current-gen consoles in the form of a remake. The game will receive a full-blown remake with updated visuals and better performances. Experience Destroy All Humans! in a way like never before when it arrives on Xbox One, PS4, and PC on July 28, 2020.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: THQ Nordic Youtube