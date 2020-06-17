EA Releases First Look at Madden 21’s Gameplay in New Trailer

EA has unleashed a brand new trailer for Madden 21, one which showcases the game’s very first look at gameplay.

Check it out down below:

As mentioned above, the new trailer reveals the game’s very first look at gameplay. While looking familiar, the gameplay does look like it will have new features including new pass rush control, ball carrier skill stick, and realistic open-field tackling.

Madden 21 seems to be the most realistic entry to date with EA pushing the envelope of creating a simulator-style game. The visuals and performances will only be enhanced with the addition of the PS5 and Xbox Series X that releases this holiday. Baltimore Ravens QB, Lamar Jackson will be this year’s cover athlete when the game releases later this summer.

Madden 21 will release August 28, 2020, with other editions releasing earlier with the MVP Edition beginning August 25, 2020, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Source: EA Madden Youtube