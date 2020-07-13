Microsoft Ubisoft Forward Sale Now Live; Save Up to 80% on Franchises Like Watch Dogs, Far Cry, and Assassin’s Creed

Ubisoft is currently holding a special sale on the Microsoft store page, where Xbox users can save up to 80% off select titles!

The sale is now live on the Xbox Marketplace and features titles like Watch Dogs, Assassin’s Creed, and plenty other great Ubisoft published titles. During Ubisoft Forward, the publisher announced some awesome news for some of their highly anticipated titles.

If you’re looking to jump back into some Ubisoft titles, this sale will be perfect for you! Don’t waste too much time though, the sale will be limited and will only be available until July 20th. Click here to learn more about the Ubisoft Forward Xbox sale.

The sale lists Far Cry, AC franchise, Watch Dogs, and more; all titles that were detailed in yesterday’s live-streamed Direct.

During Ubisoft Forward, we saw some epic announcements such as Far Cry 6, some detailed looks at highly anticipated titles like Watch Dogs 3 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and a ton of great other surprises sprinkled throughout the stream. Click here to learn more about the reveals for Ubisoft Forward.

source: Xbox Wire