Official 30-minute Developer Gameplay Walkthrough for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Detailed, Watch Here

Ubisoft Forward aired today and with a ton of great surprises and announcements, one of the highlights of the event was their Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla content.

Not only did we receive a gameplay overview trailer during the actual live stream event, but we also received a 30-minutes walkthrough of the game in the post-show. If you missed the epic gameplay walkthrough no worry, as Ubisoft has uploaded the full video on their channel.

In the walkthrough we see the different outcomes to certain scenarios, some light boat traveling, rap battling, and a ton of other great gameplay mechanics Valhalla plans to implement.

Check out the official 30-minute developer gameplay walkthrough for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla down below:

Join the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Quest Director, Philippe “Phyz” Bergeron, as he delves into assaults, boss fights, flyting, drinking contests, world exploration, and more.

Ubisoft has brought the heat when it came to their livestream event — Ubisoft Forward. We saw some epic announcements such as Far Cry 6, some detailed looks at highly anticipated titles like Watch Dogs 3 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and a ton of great other surprises sprinkled throughout the stream. Click here to learn more about the reveals for Ubisoft Forward.

Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest news coming out form the Ubisoft Forward event. What is your favorite announcement livestream? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube