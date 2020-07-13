Rocket Arena’s Latest Trailer Focuses on the Game’s Launch

Ahead of its release, developer Final Strike Games has released the official launch trailer for Rocket Arena.

Check out Rocket Arena’ official launch trailer down below:

“Who knew a world where rockets are everywhere could be so fun? Get ready to launch into explosive 3v3 action. Choose your hero and join the Rocket Championship Tour — where the most skilled rocket competitors in the land battle it out for the Crater Cup. Master your hero’s unique rockets and abilities to rule the arena and become a champion!”

The newly released trailer focuses on the game’s release tomorrow. Speaking of the release, the new trailer reveals that the game is a-lot closer to release than you might think. The game launches tomorrow after only being revealed last month at EA Play Live gaming event. Rocket Arena suits players up as a unique hero with special perks and abilities and throws them into an arena to battle eachother. This EA Original title looks like a blast, and we can’t wait to finally dive into it.

Rocket Arena launches on July 14, 2020, for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Source: Rocket Arena