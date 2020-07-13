LEGO Teases New NES LEGO Set, Leaked Images Surface Internet

LEGO has partnered with Nintendo and it seems that they have been working on some awesome new products for their fans. We already learned about the epic Super Mario LEGO set, but it seems like they have something else planned up their sleeves as well.

The official LEGO Twitter account teased a new set that will definitely catch some viewer’s attention as it seems to be an NES LEGO set! Earlier today there were some leaked images for the upcoming set, which showcased the NES LEGO product in full form, and to be honest it was pretty epic!

Since the leaked pictures surfaced on the internet, LEGO has been trying to remove anything related to the screen captures of the set. But thanks to the Chinese website VJgamer, the pictures are already posted.

Check out the official tease from LEGO down below:

Are you ready to play like never before? pic.twitter.com/XuNFD7rP0B — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 13, 2020

The tease for the upcoming announced set seems pretty cool and with the low lit background of the short video, you can vaguely make out what it looks like. And like I mentioned above, thanks to VJgamer, the leaked pictures all but confirm the upcoming set. The NES LEGO set seems to be a must own for any Nintendo fans as it comes with a console, controller, and little tv playing Super Mario!

Check out the leaked images of the upcoming set down below:











At the time of writing LEGO has not confirmed the existence of the LEGO NES set, but stay tuned to gameranx as we will be following the products announcement closely. Are you excited for the upcoming set? Would you want one in your collection? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube, VJgamer