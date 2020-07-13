Blair Witch’s Launch Trailer for Nintendo Switch Brings the Spooks and Thrills

Nintendo has released a new launch trailer for Blair Witch, one which brings the scares and thrills on the go.

Check out the new launch trailer down below:

“Could the stories of what lurks in the woods be true? Break the barrier between reality and legend. Experience the terror of the Black Hills Forest wherever you dare with Blair Witch, now available on Nintendo Switch”

The new trailer highlights exactly what Blair Witch on the Nintendo Switch is all about; horror on the go. Clocking in at a minute and a half, the trailer manages to bring the scares, as Nintendo players will get their first opportunity to play this horror title. I don’t know about you, but horror on the go sounds like a combo perfect for long, summer nights.

Blair Witch is Bloober Team’s latest stab at the survival horror sub-genre and it definitely does not disappoint. Blair Witch takes place two years after the original 1994 movie and follows a former police officer named Ellis Lynch who is searching for a nine-year-old boy named Peter Shannon.

It doesn’t take long before things take a turn for the worst and the forest begins to make officer Lynch paranoid. A blend of reality and evil begins to blur as Lynch must do all in his power to find and rescue this boy in this psychological thriller-horror title.

Blair Witch is now available on Nintendo Switch platforms.

