Ghost of Tsushima Launch Trailer Showcases Beautiful Landscapes, Epic Swordplay Action, and More

Sucker Punch and Sony’s next upcoming PlayStation exclusive — Ghost of Tsushima, is finally approaching its official release and with that comes one last trailer to hype fans up.

The launch trailer for Tsushima is here and it is quite short, but manages to remain as epic as ever. Jin is sworn to protect the island of Tsushima, but it seems that it will take all of his strength to do so. The trailer showcases a ton of enemies, epic battles, and jaw-dropping sceneries that players will get to immerse themselves in.

Check out the epic launch trailer for Ghost of Tsushima down below:

Jin Sakai must set aside his samurai traditions and forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.

Media critics, influencers, and more have received their copies of the game already and we should expect to see reviews go live for the game on July 14. In addition, Sucker Punch has released a new trailer for the game, and much more in the past couple of weeks. Make sure to keep up to date with the latest Ghost of Tsushima’s news right here!

Ghost of Tsushima is set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on July 17th. Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube