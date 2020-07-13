Death Stranding’s Launch Trailer Showcases a Gorgeous World

In honor of the game’s release this week, Death Stranding’s Launch trailer has been officially released and showcases a beautiful world.

Check out the new launch trailer down below:

As mentioned above, the new trailer is the game’s official launch trailer meaning the game is set to release very soon. The new trailer showcases the game’s functionality on PC and the game will support ultrawide and a very new difficulty, very hard mode. Fans are beyond excited to finally jump into the beautiful world of Death Stranding on PC. Players can’t be more excited for the release of Death Stranding and what better way to spend long summer nights than delving into the incredible world from Hideo Kojima.

Death Stranded releases on PC on July 14 and can be purchases on Steam or the Epic Games Store.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Are you going to pick up Death Stranding when it launches on PC? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: 505 Games