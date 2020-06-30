Ghost of Tsushima’s Review Set to go Live on July 14th, Early Teases from Critics and Influencers Flood Twitter

PlayStation has just come off one of their biggest games of the year and it seems that they’re going to have another major hit for 2020.

Sucker Punch Productions have been quiet since the launch of the PS4 with Infamous: Second Son, and it seems that they will close of the PS4 generation with Tsushima. Today, reviewers, critics, and influencers have been announcing on Twitter that reviews for the highly anticipated title will debut on July 14th at 7 am PT/ 10am EST.

Expect to see most, if not, all the reviews hit on July 14th. The game has been sort of quiet, but in the last couple of weeks, Sucker Punch has been amping up the promotion when it comes to the game. Down below are some key gaming community reviewers, critics, and influencers discussing Ghost of Tsushima is minor details.

Check out Brian Altano’s tweet down below:

I’ve been playing Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation 4 Pro.



I’m playing the entire game in the black and white Kurosawa mode.



Can’t say anything else for now but I can’t wait to tell you more soon 😊 pic.twitter.com/Q7yozPAX5C — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) June 30, 2020

Check out Greg Miller’s tweet down below:

Check out Parris’s Tweet down below:

I am playing #GhostofTsushima and my review will be available on July 14th at 7am PDT pic.twitter.com/BppBzcGWDu — Parris (@vicious696) June 30, 2020

In related news, Sucker Punch has announced the other day that their highly anticipated title — Ghost of Tsushima, has finally gone gold!

Yes, this means the launch date for Ghost of Tsushima is officially locked in and there can not be any more delays. Going gold means the game is completed, despite the minor updates the developers will release once the game is out in the wild. This is a monumental moment for the developers, as it has been a long time coming that this game has been in development. The wait is finally almost over, and we’ll soon see if the wait lives up to the hype! Learn more about the game going gold right here!

Ghost of Tshushima is set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on July 17th. Let us know in he comments below!

source: Twitter , (2) , (3)