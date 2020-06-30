Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Gets New Character Trailer Focusing on Johnny Cage

NeatheRealm Studios has released a new trailer breaking down non-other than the charismatic Johnny Cage.

Check it out down below:

“Turn this B-list actor into an amazing character with tips, tricks, and combos from Mortal Kombat veterans Ketchup and Mustard.”

The latest trailer focuses on Johnny Cage. NeatheRealm Studios has been putting together a new series of videos breaking down their fighters and giving tips and tricks to newcomers and veterans. Yesterday’s release focuses on Scorpion, while today players will learn more about Johnny Cage and all his fighting abilities. Those who enjoy using Johnny Cage will find this video useful as it will reveal tips and tricks that the common player might not be aware of.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is out now and features all of the game’s past DLC content including the latest, Robocop.

Source: PlayStation Youtube