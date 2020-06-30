Capcom Announces Fourth Title Update Release Date for Monster Hunter: World; Reveal Set for July 3rd

Capcom has took to their blog to announce that title update 4 for Monster Hunter: World is set to release next week on July July 9th.

With the new title update a week away from its release, Capcom has noted that this week they will hold a special livestream, which will showcase the upcoming content pretty nicely. They have released a short 36 second teaser trailer hyping fans up for this weekend.

If you’re looking for more Monster Hunter: World content, then this upcoming update will be perfect for you. Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be following the upcoming free content closely and bring you the latest news around the game.

Check out the latest teaser down below:

Capcom on the upcoming fourth title update:

Another important update for all diligent hunters out there: Event Quests in Iceborne will be returning to their normal rotation, starting on July 8th. So take on those quests whilst they’re still active! The Event Quest schedule on our website will also be updated soon, on July 3rd, so you can check it out on monsterhunter.com/world-iceborne, and in game by visiting the Notice Board in the Gathering Hub to plan your hunting accordingly.

Monster: Hunter World’s Title Update 4 is set to get detailed this Friday, July 3rd; the update will launch across the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on July 9th.Are you excited for the upcoming update in Monster Hunter World? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Capcom