Ghost of Tsushima Officially Goes Gold, Developers Take to Twitter to Celebrate

Sucker Punch has taken to Twitter this morning to announce that their highly anticipated PS4 exclusive title, Ghost of Tsushima, has finally gone gold!

Yes, this means the launch date for Ghost of Tsushima is officially locked in and there can not be any more delays. Going gold means the game is completed, despite the minor updates the developers will release once the game is out in the wild. This is a monumental moment for the developers, as it has been a long time coming that this game has been in development. The wait is finally almost over, and we’ll soon see if the wait lives up to the hype!

Check out the official announcement from Sucker Punch down below:

We’re thrilled to announce that #GhostOfTsushima has gone GOLD! This is the culmination of years of hard work from our team and we can’t wait to get it into your hands on July 17! pic.twitter.com/nidZvlqIIk — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) June 22, 2020

In related news, Sony and developer Sucker Punch Productions recently held their very own State of Play for Ghost of Tsushima.

The event lasted about 20 minutes long and showcased plenty new footage, which by the way looks awesome. If you missed it live, no worries, as the full stream has been uploaded for your viewing pleasure. If you have yet to check out the new gameplay, you probably should do so, and you can do that right here!

Ghost of Tshushima is set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on July 17th. Let us know in he comments below!

source: Twitter