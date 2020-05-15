Watch the Full State of Play Event for Ghost of Tsushima Right Here

Today’s State of Play event for Sony was exclusively made for Sucker Punch’s upcoming title, Ghost of Tsushima.

As promised the event had showcased the upcoming title and fans who have been anticipating the epic game, received a ton of great details. We learned about combat, exploration, and some special features that will be present in the upcoming samurai game.

The event lasted about 20 minutes long and showcased plenty new footage, which by the way looks awesome. If you missed it live, no worries, as the full stream has been uploaded for your viewing pleasure.

Check out the state of play event for Ghost of Tsushima down below:

In related news, originally slated to release this June, the developers and Sony have decided to delay the project ever so slightly. Ghost of Tshuhima is now expected to release exclusively on the PlayStation 4 come July 17. Learn more about the delay and Ghost of Tshuhima right here!

Ghost of Tshuhima is set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on July 17th. Are you excited to learn more about the upcoming game this week? Let us know int he comments below!

source: YouTube