Fallout 76 Legendary Run Update 20 Brings New Challenges, Rewards, and More

Anne Lewis Senior Content Manager at Bethesda Softworks took to the PlayStation Blog to detail the latest update to hit Fallout 76 — Patch 20.

The new update is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC and it comes with a slew of awesome content for its players. For those who are still playing the game, or those who are looking to jump back into the game, update 20 is going to be something you want to look into.

Players will experience Fallout 76’s season which kicks off with the Legendary Run, a bunch of challenges to complete, and a ton of rewards to earn.

Check out some official details about the Legendary Run and beyond down below:

The Legendary Run & beyond

Our Seasons begin with The Legendary Run, an intergalactic Captain Cosmos boardgame-inspired adventure. As Captain Cosmos you will race the evil Dr, Zorbo across the galaxy. Earn S.C.O.R.E. in order to progress across a virtual game board by completing Daily and Weekly Challenges. S.C.O.R.E. will allow you to rank up and claim in-game prizes like Atoms, Perk Card packs, unique cosmetics, and even useful items like the Ammo Converter, which is an early reward that you can build in your C.A.M.P. and use to exchange unwanted ammo types for ammo you need.

Here’s the full breakdown of Team Goals and their Bond bonuses:

Hunting – Bonus: +25% XP for Legendary Kills (100% for a fully bonded team)

Roleplay – Bonus: +1 Charisma (+4 for a fully bonded team)

Events – Bonus: +25% XP for completing Events (100% for a fully bonded team)

Exploration – Bonus: +1 Endurance (+4 for a fully bonded team)

Building – Bonus: +1 Intelligence (+4 for a fully bonded team)

Casual – Bonus: +1 Luck (+4 for a fully bonded team)

There’s even more to come beyond Season One and Patch 20. We’ll see you in Appalachia!

Fallout 76 is now available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Update 20 is now available to download on all platforms.

source: PS Blog