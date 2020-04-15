Final Fantasy 7 Remake: How To Complete The Secret Recipe Side-Quest | All Ingredients & Behemoth Boss Guide

Long-time fans of the series know and dread the Behemoth. This massive monster makes an early comeback in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and if you’re not prepared for a fight, this optional boss will wipe the floor with you. Typically encountered in super-boss battles, the Behemoth is an end-game enemy that’s entirely unique. It’s a full boss fight found in the lowest depths of a ruined lab, and we’ve got a few tips to help you beat it.

This isn’t just a Behemoth boss guide. There are two side-quests related to the big bad monster — ‘Secret Recipe’ and ‘Subterranean Menace’ both send you deep into the Behemoth’s lair. If you’re struggling to find all the ingredients for the Secret Recipe, we’ve got all three locations listed below. It just so happens that one of those locations is the Behemoth boss fight.

Secret Medicine | Side-Quest Guide

Location: Sector 5 Slums – Talk to the doctor waiting outside the community center in the Center District, down the street from the orphanage.

He’ll ask for a few items on a list. This quest will ultimately lead to the ‘Subterranean Threat‘ side-quest. You’ll have to complete that quest to finish this one.

To complete the quest, you’ll need to find three items. The three items and their locations are listed below.

Moogle’s Mortar: Purchase the Moogle’s Mortar from the Moogle Merchant in the Sector 5 Slums Secret Hideout.

Behemoth Horn : Return to the Underground Lab through the Collapsed Tunnel. You can reach the Underground Lab through the secret entrance in Evergreen Park . Talk to Wymer to unlock the ‘ Subterannean Menace ‘ quest in Evergreen Park and complete it to fight the Behemoth boss.

: Return to the through the Collapsed Tunnel. You can reach the Underground Lab through the secret entrance in .

Medicinal Flowers: Found in the Church, near the flowerbed where Cloud first meets Aerith. Pick the flower and you’re done.

The hardest part of this quest is defeating the special boss at the lowest level of the Underground Lab. If you need help defeating the boss, scroll down for a full boss battle guide.

Reward: Telluric Scriptures Vol. III (+10 SP Aerith)

How To Defeat The Type-O Behemoth

Chapter 14

Weakness: N/A

The Behemoth is an optional boss (Recommended Level: 25-27)found in the Underground Lab. Acccept the ‘Subterranean Menace‘ side-quest in Evergreen Park to fight it. The ‘Behemoth Horn’ it drops is required for the ‘Secret Recipe’ side-quest.

The Behemoth has no weaknesses. It is only immune to sleep, so poison still works. The Behemoth will counter all magic spell attacks until the horns are destroyed. You should be able to handle the fight with physical attacks and abilities.

To Stagger the Behemoth, you’ll need to cripple the Upper Body and Lower Body sections. When both sections are downed, it will be Staggered. To deal more damage, swap to Tifa and use Unbridled Strength twice and unleash her Unique Attacks (Triangle) to push your Stagger Damage Bonus to 200% and higher.

Equip Barret or any other character that doesn’t constantly use their ADP with Pray and continue to heal so your party stays strong. Use Magnify linked with Barrier to help defend against its most powerful attacks.

Stay behind the Behemoth and attack the Lower Body until it is crippled. While it’s down, you can attack the front with Unique Attacks. It will stay down, swinging its front legs wildly — try to stay slightly behind the Behemoth, attacking the front legs from behind and using abilities to rapidly deplete its HP.

While the Behemoth is Staggered, unleash your Limit Breaks and attack the horns with any powerful abilities you have. The sooner you can smash the horns, the sooner you’ll be able to use magic. It should take about two Staggers to bring this massive boss down for good. When the boss is defeated, hold [L1] to exit the underground.