Final Fantasy 7 Remake Will Take Up to 100 Gigs of Space to Download on PS4

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a week from releasing, and with some markets already receiving their version of the game, some interesting news have emerged.

We already know Final Fantasy 7 Remake is going to be a big game, but I’m not sure we knew that it was this big. Thanks to a new look at the boxart from some users who received their copy of the game, we get an official look at how much space the game will take. Yes, if you read the title, FF7 Remake will require 100 GBS of free space to download!

That is quite massive, but Square Enix seems to be going all out when it comes to the remake title. Also note, that this is only part one of the game, we are still set to receive some more episodes, so you can imagine how big this game really is.

ITS REAL. HOLY SHIT.

ITS ACTUALLY REAL. pic.twitter.com/0oVhpD8yvo — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) April 1, 2020

In related news, Square Enix has released the third entry in their miniseries documentary series, focusing on their highly anticipated title, Final Fantasy 7 Remake!

The third entry in the series focuses on the revamped combat system in the remade title. If you played the original Final Fantasy 7 title, you would know that the combat is in fashion of traditional JRPGs – -turn based. However, FF7 Remake changes up the formula by adding a new high octane fighting system to help liven up the gameplay experience. Check out the third video in the series right here!

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on April 10th. Are you excited for the upcoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

