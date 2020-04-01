Square Enix Releases Third Inside Final Fantasy 7 Remake Documentary, Focuses on Revamped Combat System

Square Enix has released the third entry in their miniseries documentary series, focusing on their highly anticipated title, Final Fantasy 7 Remake!

The third entry in the series focuses on the revamped combat system in the remade title. If you played the original Final Fantasy 7 title, you would know that the combat is in fashion of traditional JRPGs – -turn based. However, FF7 Remake changes up the formula by adding a new high octane fighting system to help liven up the gameplay experience.

Check out the latest Inside edition of Final Fantasy 7 Remake down below:

Bringing together interviews with the game’s creators, artists and developers, Inside FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE gives an exclusive look at some of the secrets behind the creation of one of the most anticipated videogames of all time. In this third video we take a closer look at the combat and action in FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and features interviews with renowned developers including:

Yoshinori Kitase (Producer)

Teruki Endo (Battle Director)

Naoki Hamaguchi (Co-Director – Game Design / Programming)

Kosuke Sakane (Lead Battle Designer)

Tomotaka Shiroichi (Lead Battle Designer)

In related news, as you can tell, this is the third entry in the mini series; Episode one is a little different as it focuses on the developers that have brought the game to life, and creating a re-imagined world for an iconic game like FF7 is no easy feat. If you want to check out episode one of the minis series, click here! Episode 2 changes up as well, as it focuses on the game’s story and characters, check it out here!

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on April 10th. Are you excited for the upcoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

