NBA Stars to Compete in 2K20 Tournament, Winner Takes $100,000 to Their Charity of Choice

2K Games have announced a new NBA 2K20 tournament that will feature 16 NBA players squaring off against each other in an effort to earn $100,000 for a charity in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts

ICYMI: NBA 2K Players Tournament is coming to ESPN featuring 16 NBA players! 🏀🎮



Tune-in on Friday, April 3 at 7:00 PM ET. #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/jciIEXVlCF — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2020

Premiering Friday, Apr.3 on ESPN, the first round will commence and see some of the NBA’s greatest stars facing off each other in this high-stakes tournament. Players will be able to choose up to 8 different NBA teams to use throughout the tournament, however, the catch is each team can only be used once.

“The winner will be crowned the ultimate NBA 2K20 champion and select a charity beneficiary to receive a $100,000 donation from 2K, the NBA and the NBPA in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts.” @NBA2K Twitter

To participate in the conversation, use the hashtag #NBA2KTourney on twitter to voice who you think will win this tournament. Who do you have?

🚨 Make your bracket predictions 🚨



1⃣ Save/edit the bracket on your phone

2⃣ Reply w. bracket & #NBA2KTourney



We’ll be on the lookout 👀 pic.twitter.com/mttrNSRzIn — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 1, 2020

What are your thoughts on this news? Who do you think will take the crown? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: NBA 2K Twitter