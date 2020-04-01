Vote for the Best New Game on PlayStation for March 2020

The month of March saw no shortage of stellar games and today Sony has announced that players can vote for the best title of the month, as a part of the players’ choice.

As a part of the players’ choice, Sony has opened up a new poll for you to decide on the best game released on PlayStation 4 in the month of March. You can vote for the best title right here.

Players will be tasked with choosing between the following games listed down below:

Call of Duty: Warzone

Creature in the Well

Doom Eternal

Granblue Fantasy: VersusHunt: Showdown

MLB The Show 20

My Hero One’s Justice 2

Nioh 2

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Paper Beast

Persona 5 Royal

The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Players will be tasked with choosing the best title, in their opinion, based on the games listed above. The criteria are simple, its based solely on what you think was the best title was. That’s it! In the coming weeks after the polls have been tallied, Sony will announce which game took the crown. Be sure to check back here to find out what title won!

What are your thoughts on these titles?

Source: PS Blog