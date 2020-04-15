The Long Dark and Deliver us The Moon Highlight New Xbox Game Pass Titles

Microsoft has announced a new wave of titles heading to their Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

In a new post on the Xbox Wire, Microsoft has announced that The Long Dark, Gato Roboto, Deliver Us The Moon, HyperDot, and Levelhead will all be added to Xbox Game Pass (console). The new titles will be released sporadically throughout the month, be sure to check out down below to find out when each title releases.

The Long Dark ([email protected]) – April 16

([email protected]) Gato Roboto ([email protected] – Day One with Xbox Game Pass) – April 21

([email protected] – Day One with Xbox Game Pass) Deliver Us The Moon ([email protected] – Day One with Xbox Game Pass) – April 23

([email protected] – Day One with Xbox Game Pass) HyperDot ([email protected]) – April 30

([email protected]) Levelhead ([email protected] – Day One with Xbox Game Pass) – April 30

With new titles being added to the service, it is inevitable that there ought to be games leaving the service. With that being said, here are the titles leaving Xbox Game Pass Console April 30:

The Banner Saga 2

Bomber Crew

Braid

Fallout 4

Full Metal Furies

Metal Slug 3

Ruiner

Silence: The Whispered World 2

Smoke and Sacrifice

Wolfenstein: The New Order

In related news, A new sale is now available on the Microsoft Store and offers up to 75% on couch co-op titles for Xbox One users including Rocket League and Borderlands Handsome Jack Collection. Read the full story here.

What are your thoughts on these new titles being added to Xbox Game Pass? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Wire