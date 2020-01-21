Destiny 2: Season of Dawn – How To Get The Bastion Fusion Rifle | Exotic Quest Guide

There’s a new Exotic Fusion Rifle any Guardian can grab in Destiny 2 — if you have the Season of Dawn Season Pass. The weapon will be available for everyone on Tuesday, 28th — but if you want to get it early, you’ll need to complete an extremely complicated secret mission called the Corridors of Time. We’ve got a solution guide here, but you won’t need it for very long.

Once you acquire the Exotic Quest Item, the mission itself is pretty simple — it’s just finding the hidden location that triggers the special Strike variant that’s tough. Here, you’ll find a quick text explanation showing exactly where you need to go to finish this pretty straightforward quest.

The Bastion Quest Item will appear in Saint-14’s inventory if you’re a Season Pass own on January, 28st for the Weekly Reset. Go pick it up from him to get your own Exotic and start this job — or take on the Corridors of Time if you want to unlock it early.

More Destiny 2: New Light guides:

For now, we’re skipping the ‘Corridors of Time’ portion of this quest. If you’re attempting to finish the ‘Corridors of Time’ secret quest from Osiris, check out the full quest guide here.

You can also complete secret paths to unlock Lore Cards or a hidden Emblem with these symbols.

Step #1: Gather Fallen Intel

To get started, you need to gain Fallen Intel after taking the next step from Saint-14.

Kill 5 Fallen Servitors

Kill 5 Fallen Captains

Very easy. Just hunt them down in the Thieves’ Landing zone. Travel to Spider to get the next step.

Step #2: Kill Aksiniks

Spider will tell you to hunt a Fallen Captain called Aksiniks. They’re located in The Empty Tank Lost Sector in Thieves’ Landing. They’re found near the end of the sector, where you’ll normally encounter the boss. Kill him, and move return to Spider.

Step #3: Busywork Objectives

Like all Exotic Quests, there’s a requisite amount of boring busywork you’ll need to complete. They’re all very straightforward. No secrets here.

Kill 30 Challenging Enemies

Clear 10 Spider Bounties

Complete 8 Public Events on the Tangled Shore

Nothing tricky here. All of Spider’s bounties count toward this objective.

Step #4: Find The Secret Gravesite

Here’s the hardest part of the quest — finding the Fallen Gravesite that unlocks a special Strike variant. To find the special site and interact with it, travel to Four-Horn Gulch on the Tangled Shore and enter the Trapper’s Cave Lost Sector.

Reach the waterfall room, then drop into the water at the base of the waterfall. Turn left and look carefully in the dark for a trail of blue particles — they’ll lead you straight to the Fallen Gravesite. When you stand near it, interact to complete the step and initiate an enemy ambush.

Step #5: Complete The Hallowed Lair, Memento Strike

With the gravesite discovered and the item gathered, a new strike variant will appear in your Director. Look for ‘The Hallowed Lair, Memento’ — you just need to complete this strike and kill the special named Scorn Chieftain to finish the quest and unlock your Exotic Fusion Rifle.

More Destiny 2: New Light guides: