Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Unlock Instant, Infinite Super Saiyan Transformations

Transforming is common in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot — you’ll unlock Super Saiyan forms as you progress through the game, but you’ll have to spend Ki to do it. With the right amount of training, though, you can actually auto-transform into any of Goku’s many, many powerful forms at no cost. It’s another feature that’s super-easy to overlook, but you’ll absolutely need it if you want to take on the final challenges of the game.

And it’s all about the Capsule Corporation. They’re the best when it comes to creating high-tech solutions, and Dr. Briefs comes through with an amazing feature in the Cell Saga. You’ll need to grind a little bit, but the upgrade allows Goku to enter Kaioken without draining his HP, and later reach Super Saiyan 1. Even non-Saiyan characters can transform without an extra cost.

More Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot guides:

10 Tips For The First 10 Hours | Beginner’s Guide | How To Summon Shenron | Every Wish Listed | Secret Alternate Universe Boss & Time Machine | Post-Game Guide | How To Farm Rainbow Z-Orbs & Unlock Super Moves | How To Fix Screen Tearing, Control Prompts & Crashes | PC Tweaks Guide | All The Easter Eggs | Simpsons References, Bad Man Shirts & Non-Canon Characters | How To Get Tons Of D Medals | Easy Training Medals Guide













How To Unlock Instant, Infinite Super Saiyan Transformations

To access auto-transformations, you’ll first need to unlock the Training Room. The Training Room feature appears around the Imperfect Cell Saga. It becomes available when Vegeta trains to become a Super Saiyan like Goku.

Once you’ve unlocked a special Training Room in the Capsule Corps building in West City. Modify the Training Room to Level 10 and complete it to unlock a special Know-How that gives you auto-transformation abilities. Don’t forget to equip the Know-How to access this special bonus!

With the Auto-Transformation Know-How equipped, you can ascend to Kaioken / Super Saiyan without using up Ki or draining your HP. You can still ascend / descend forms, and this works for any Saiyan characters. Even Piccolo and other non-Saiyans can ascend to their enhanced forms.

If you continue to upgrade this skill, you’ll unlock higher transformation levels! So eventually you’ll be able to reach Level 2, 3, etc. But, this is really only available as a post-game activity. You’ll need to be around Level 90+ to complete Training Level 10. It’s a cool ability, and something you can use plenty when trying to take down the hyper-difficult villainous enemies floating around the end-game world.