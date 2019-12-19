Bandai Namco Releases Opening Cinematic for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for their higly anticpated RPG title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

The new trailer showcases the epic opening cinematic for the game and to be honest — it’s pretty awesome! If you’re a fan of the Dragon Ball Z franchise you’re going to love the parallels from the upcoming game’s opening to the actual opening for the anime. We get to see some iconic characters like Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the gang in action.

Check out the new opening cinematic for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot down below:

In related news, Bandai Namco recently released another gameplay video showcasing the game in action. This time around though, the viewer gets to see raw gameplay from the highly anticipated game. If you want to see Vegeta in action in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, click here!

Bandai Namco is famous for making anime titles into video games, but it always seems to not hit the mark. However, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot looks promising so far. Only time will tell if it will pay off or not.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to release on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on January 17th, 2020. Are you excited to relive some of the best moments in the Dragon Ball Z franchise history? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube