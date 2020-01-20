343 Industries Alerts New Beta For Halo: The Master Chief Collection

One of the biggest exclusives Microsoft had that entice gamers to pick up the line of Xbox consoles is Halo. The franchise has been around for several years now and finally, PC gamers are getting the chance to enjoy some of the games once again but in a newly remastered edition. Halo: The Master Chief Collection may be releasing each game over time, but we won’t have to wait too much longer before we’re able to get the next installment to the collection release.

Currently, Halo: Reach is available right now on PC and up next will be Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary. Just as before with Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary will have a few beta tests before its ready for its market release. The first beta or known as a “flight” at 343 Industries will be held next month. This beta won’t be just strictly multiplayer or campaign either as you can expect a few areas to be tested by the development studio.

With Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, 343 Industries has taken to the Halo Waypoint website to alert fans that these flights for the upcoming Halo port will include both single player and cooperative campaign, multiplayer, customization and progression. These flights will help make the full launch of the port a rather smooth experience for gamers and while you won’t get the full game, you can enjoy the limited content if you are selected to try the beta out. With that said, there hasn’t been a date selected for when the beta will begin.

Those interested in the beta will need to make sure you have a Halo Insider profile, a verified email, opted to be contacted in the settings of the profile along with being included for PC flights, and lastly, your DXDIAG uploaded to the profile. For now, you can enjoy Halo: The Master Chief Collection in full on the Xbox One or its first part, Halo: Reach, on the PC platform.

