Friday The 13th: The Game Receives Patch 1.36 Which Fixes Tons of in-game Issues, Check out Full Patch Notes Here

Developers Gun Media and Ill Fonic have rolled out a surprise update for their hit horror survival title, Friday The 13th: The Video Game. The update is now live and is set to address tons of in-game issues including various game crash issues.

Check out the full set of patch notes down below:

FULL PATCH NOTES:

FIXED: An issue causing Environmental Kills to record a kill, but leave the counselor in game, creating stuck lobbies and excessive kill counts.

FIXED: An issue with the drawer upstairs on Pinehurst that would cause the counselor to become stuck if interacted with.

FIXED: A problem with super lazy bots on Jarvis House Offline. They are now motivated and will move about as normal.

FIXED: An issue that would render a door unusable if two counselors interacted with the door/barricade at the same time.

FIXED: Various game crash issues.

FIXED: Various car interaction fixes, specifically counselors interacting with the car (fixing, starting, etc).

FIXED: Various counselor stuck spots have been resolved.

OTHER: Private Matches now include control over more of the in game settings. The modifier for “Ability Unlock/Recharge Rate” for Jason is currently only Recharge Rate. The Ability Unlock speed aspect of this will be implemented at a later date. These controls allow players to tweak private match settings to many varying degrees and some unexpected behavior can be seen depending on the variables selected. While players should expect some instability when altering these settings, the community can also report any unexpected behavior to JasonKillsBugs.com



Update 1.36 has made its surprise release on all platforms and more than anything is set to add stability and balance to the gameplay. Those who’ve been playing Friday The 13th: the Video Game know that there have been a handful of bugs haunting the multiplayer and making it difficult to play. Thankfully, the new update is set to rid the bugs of the multiplayer and hopefully make for a more balanced experience.

Source: Friday the 13th: The Game Forum