Rumor Suggests Take-Two Interactive Wants Rockstar Games To Step Up Game Development

Rockstar Games has developed quite a few games over the years. We, of course, know of a ton of Grand Theft Auto titles that have released, but outside of GTA, the development team has brought out Midnight Club, Manhunt, Max Payne, and Bully to name just a few more. While the development team has released games several titles within the same year, things significantly slowed down after the launch of Grand Theft Auto V.

Grand Theft Auto V first dropped in 2013 and it seemed since then the development studio has gone into a full frenzy with the video game title. With countless updates, a new platform release for current-generation consoles along with PC, there doesn’t seem to be much of interest in bringing out anything else outside of their most recent 2019 release of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Take-Two is reportedly pressuring Rockstar Games to return to their more frequent game release schedule.



Although this probably would be bad for bigger franchises like GTA and Red Dead, it could incentivize them to continue focusing on much smaller titles like Bully and Manhunt. — SWEGTA (@SWEGTA) January 17, 2020

After all, the game was heavily supported for the online gameplay that brought a massive revenue stream for Rockstar Games. Even with all the perks of Grand Theft Auto V brings to the table, Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive is seemingly done with the long development times from the studio.

A new rumor that has come out from Swegta who alerted his followers over the latest murmurings that came up. From those who don’t know Swegta, he’s a YouTuber that seems to have connections with Rockstar Games allowing him to know insider secrets to report online. The latest, of course, being the Take-Two demands who is pressuring Rockstar Games to return to releasing more games at a frequent schedule.

Unfortunately, this is purely a rumor right now and it’s uncertain as to if Rockstar Games is starting to feel the pressure from higher-ups. At any rate, we can all likely agree the launch from Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 was a rather long wait.









