Funko Announces Cyberpunk 2077 POP! Vinyl Figures Are on The Way

Funko has unveiled a fresh batch of POP! Vinyl figures based on the characters of the highly anticipated title, Cyberpunk 2077 are on the way.

Check out the images down below:

Revealed during the 2020 London Toy Fair, Funko has announced that the company will be making figures based on Cyberpunk 2077. The new wave will consist of five different figures, including one exclusive to Gamestop. The new batch of figure pre-orders are live on Entertainment Earth if you are interested in securing your own set.

Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be getting tons of love when it comes to figures, as new action figures based on characters Male V and Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) have also been revealed and are available to pre-order now on Walmart and Gamestop.

In related news, Cyberpunk 2077 has recently received a delay moving the game’s release date to September 2020. The delay comes a bit of a surprise, however, the silver lining of the whole situation is at least the game will release with minimal bugs and errors.

What are your thoughts on these Cyberpunk 2077 POP! Vinyl figures? Are you going to pick up any of them when they release? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Funko Twitter