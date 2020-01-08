Destiny 2: Season of Dawn – How To Get The Devil’s Ruin Sidearm | Exotic Quest Guide

Get one of the easiest Exotics in Destiny 2 with this super-simple quest, the first available in the Season of Dawn. This is the first unique weapon available in Destiny 2 so far this year — previously, we covered how to get the Xenophage Machine Gun and three special Ritual Weapons — and those guns don’t compare to the straight-up simplicity of this quest. It might be the easiest Exotic to unlock in the game.

To begin the ‘A Moment In Time’ quest, you’ll need to own the Year 3 Season Pass to access the Season of Dawn content. This isn’t a free update unfortunately — that’s probably why this thing is so ridiculously easy to earn. I hate to belabor the point, but this gun is so simple to get, there’s no reason to miss it. I’ll explain how to grab it below.

More Destiny 2: New Light guides:

How To Get The Devil’s Ruin Sidearm | Exotic Quest Guide

To begin the ‘A Moment In Time’ quest, go to the Sundial — a new Season of Dawn activity — and complete a run. You can complete a Normal or Heroic, it doesn’t matter. Finishing a run will unlock the Devil’s Ruin quest item, and you can begin completing steps. Take the Exotic Quest Item from the reward pool, and you’ll be on your way.

‘A Moment In Time’ Exotic Quest Talk to Saint-14 in the Tower. Travel to Twilight Gap (EDZ) and collect fragments. Collect 10 robot fragments. And that’s it!



The Twilight Gap map is accessible from a new quest marker in the EDZ. The map is completely empty — no enemies, just glowing robot bodies you can collect. Find all 10, and you’ll complete the quest.

Some of the robot fragments are tricky to find, so here’s a quest text guide explaining where to look.

Robot Fragment Locations: Near the old steps where you spawn, sitting by a rock covered in snow. To the right of the “4” of the Hangar 4 door. Inside Hangar 3, look in one of the raised open cargo containers. On the long platform jutting out from the structure near the spawn. Enter the underground tunnel — the grey tunnels. You can find an entrance near the railgun. On the metal walkway, look behind two stacked crates. From the same metal walkway, go towards the structure and down the steps to find this robot part. Under the large railgun prop facing the exterior of the map. In the lower section of the interior, look for a room bathed in orange light. The robot is propped up on the lower level. Next to a crate in the interior room right in the center of the map.



And that’s everything you need to know. No enemies to fight, just a game of hide-and-seek to complete. Will this quest lead to something more? I have no idea, but at least the Exotic gun is pretty cool.

More Destiny 2: New Light guides: