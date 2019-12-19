Destiny 2: Season of Dawn – How To Get All 3 Ritual Weapons | Grinding Tips

Ritual Weapons are new legendary guns you can grind for during the new Season of Dawn event in Destiny 2. These limited-time legendary weapons are pretty powerful, and you’ll need to do a lot of online grinding to get them. They’re only available during the 2019 Dawning Event, so if you’ve got limited time, here’s a few tips to make grinding these special weapons a little easier.

The Season of Dawn isn’t just a simple event — it’s an entire season this time around. The Season of Dawn makes earning ritual weapons a lot easier than the earlier Season of Undying . Consider it a holiday gift from Bungie, even though you’ll need the Season Pass to access these extras.

You won’t need a pass to enjoy the holiday-themed Dawning Event going on now, which features a whole lot of ingredients you can cook up for a variety of rewards. Learn how to cook every recipe for the Destiny 2 Dawning event with our guide here.

Buzzard – Kinetic Sidearm

How To Unlock : 1,500 Sidearm Final Blows 50 Sidearm Airborne Final Blows 4500 Points

:

Final Blows have to be the last hit to down an enemy — assists won’t count toward your total. These final blows can be done against any standard enemies. Just join Strikes and earn tons of kills with a good sidearm. The airborne kills are easiest to pull off with a Warlock — use Attunement of Sky and Wings of Sacred Dawn, and focus on weaker red enemies.

Recommended Weapons: Drang, Drang (Baroque), Anonymous Autumn

Python – Energy Shotgun

How To Unlock : Only in Gambit / Gambit Prime 500 Shotgun Final Blows 150 Shotgun Close-Range Final Blows 2500 Infamy Points

: Only in Gambit / Gambit Prime

The tricky part of the Python is that you have to earn kills in Gambit or Gambit Prime. You can kill enemies in Gambits — you don’t need to kill other players exclusively. Join up normal Gambits, as there are more enemies and more invasion opportunities. Killing enemies is good, but Guardians increase your infamy points much faster.

To boost your efficiency, equip a Power Shotgun and an Energy / Power Shotgun. You can run with three, but you’ll run out of ammo quickly.

Recommended Weapons: Threat Level, Perfect Paradox, One Small Step, IKELOS_SG, Zenith of Your Kind, Tractor Cannon

Komodo-4FR – Power Linear Fusion Rifle

How To Unlock : Crucible Kills Only 125 Linear Fusion Rifle Final Blows 15 Precision Linear Fusion Rifle Final Blows 1050 Glory Points

: Crucible Kills Only

You’re stuck with the Crucible for this challenge. It isn’t too many kills, and you’re likely to score 15 Precision kills accidentally while aiming for 125. The Linear Fusion Rifle is powerful, so hang back and watch lanes to pick off enemies from afar. You won’t win in a close-range fight while trying to charge the weapon.

Use the Arbalest. It’s the only weapon I can recommend here — the Arbalest uses Energy ammo instead of Power, making it by far the most efficient weapon for this quest. If you don’t have the Arbalest, learn how to unlock it here.

The hardest part is just earning 1050 Glory Points. Play is very safe, bring other weapons you’re comfortable with, and only whip out the Linear Fusion Rifle when you can score good ranged kills. Stay with your team and don’t go solo. Always make sure someone is watching your back. They’ll get some of your kills, but it’s worth it for the extra protection.